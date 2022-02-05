Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United will lock horns on Sunday (February 6) in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL). It is also the penultimate game of the Karachi leg, with the tournament set to move to Lahore on February 10.

United are coming into this game after losing to Shaheen Afridi-led Lahore Qalandars in a close encounter. They were on course to chase down 175, but could only manage 166-5. Nevertheless, they are still in a better position with two wins from four games, and are in third position in the points table.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, have not found their footing in the tournament. Their captain Babar Azam fought a lone battle, scoring an unbeaten 90 in the 174-run chase, but couldn't prevent his team losing for fourth time in as many matches. The Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

With this game being the last of the Karachi leg, Azam and co will look to sign off from their home ground with a win.

Match Details - Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United

Match: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, Match 14.

Date and Time: February 6, 2022; 8 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The last few games have shown that chasing has become tough as the tournament has progressed. Scores over 170 have become tough to chase, so the team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature should be in the low 20s for this evening game in Karachi. There is no chance of rain, but conditions could be cool.

Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (C), Sharjeel Khan, Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Taha, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran.

Islamabad United

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (C), Azam Khan (WK), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood.

Match Prediction

Karachi Kings lost their first three games, but came agonisingly close to winning the fourth. If they play well and hold their nerves better, they might just pip Islamabad, and leave Karachi with a win.

Prediction: Karachi Kings to win this game.

Live Telecast Details

TV - Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming - Sony LIV.

