Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars are set to cross swords with Islamabad United in Eliminator 2 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Friday, February 25. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, finished second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of 0.765. In the Qualifier on Wednesday, the Multan Sultans defeated them by 28 runs. After electing to field first, the Qalandars bowlers did a decent job as the Sultans only scored 163.

Mohammad Hafeez and Samit Patel picked up one wicket apiece. Thereafter, Fakhar Zaman tried his heart out to chase the target, but his effort went in vain. The southpaw scored 63 runs off 45 balls with two fours and four sixes. However, he didn’t get enough support from the others.

United, led by Shadab Khan, on the other hand, struggled their way through to the playoffs with four wins out of 10 matches. They made progress after edging out the Quetta Gladiators on net run rate. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in Eliminator 1 on Thursday.

After electing to bat first, Zalmi scored 169 for five on the board. Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik scored half-centuries. Hasan Ali picked up three wickets for United. Thereafter, Alex Hales scored 62 off 49 balls with six fours and three sixes to take United over the line.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United vs Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Eliminator 2 PSL 2022.

Date: 25th February 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium has been an excellent one for batting. Bowlers won’t have much room for error on the batting-friendly strip in Lahore. In crunch matches, teams may opt to bat first and put runs on the board after winning the toss.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Weather Report

The playing conditions will be cool with temperatures around the 14-degree Celsius mark. There will also be a fair amount of dew throughout the course of the game. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

United have been bolstered by the inclusion of Alex Hales, Shadab Khan and Will Jacks. But it won’t be easy for them to chase down targets against an in-form Qalandars bowling attack. The team, batting first, should be able to win the game.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

