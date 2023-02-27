Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 16, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United are set to lock horns in Match No.16 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Monday, February 27. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are currently placed third in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.463. They will go into the game after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 40 runs on Sunday in Lahore.

Fakhar Zaman scored 96 and helped the Qalandars score 241 after opting to bat first. Thereafter, skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi picked up a five-wicket haul and helped his team restrict the Zalmi to 201 for nine.

United, captained by Shadab Khan, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with six points and a net run rate of +1.049. They will displace Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans from the top of the table if they secure victory in their next game.

United will go into their next game after beating Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs. Azam Khan was declarethe Player of the Match after he scored 97 runs off 42 balls with nine fours and eight sixes.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Match 16, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 27, 2022, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium was an absolute belter on Sunday. Another high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 19-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abrar Ahmed

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

Around 450 runs were scored in the match between the Qalandars and Zalmi on Sunday. Although the Zalmi lost, they finished with a score of 201. Scores of even around the 200-run mark may not be safe to defend.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

