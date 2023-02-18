Pakistan Super League 2023, Match 7, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are set to lock horns in Match No. 7 of the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday, February 19. The match will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, started their campaign with a defeat at the hands of the Lahore Qalandars. But they have made a stupendous comeback with two wins in a row against the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi.

Their bowling attack, consisting of Ihsanullah and Usama Mir, turned out to be lethal in both matches against the Zalmi and Gladiators. Their batters, especially Rilee Rossouw and skipper Rizwan, have been in exceptional form.

The United, on the other hand, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +1.059. They will go into their next game after beating Karachi Kings, led by Imad Wasim, by four wickets on Thursday.

After being put in to bat first, the Kings scored 173 for 7 on the back of Haider Ali’s 59. However, Colin Munro scored a match-winning 58 to help United get off to a brilliant start to the tournament.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Details:

Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match 7, Pakistan Super League 2023

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Sunday, 2.30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch in Multan has been pretty bowler-friendly so far. The batters have scored runs, but the pacers have extracted a lot from the surface. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way to go.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 20s.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Sameen Gul, Ihsanullah

Islamabad United

Hassan Nawaz, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Rumman Raees

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

Multan Sultans have arguably been the standout team of the tournament thus far. Both their batting and bowling have looked great. They will go into their next match as favorites.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win the match.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

