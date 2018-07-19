Pakistan to tour England for a limited over series before Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan will look to get maximum out of the series

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is due to be played in England next year. England Cricket Board will host Pakistan for a five match ODI series and a lone T20I match just before the start of World Cup 2019.

The series will kick-start with the lone Twenty 20 International at Cardiff on 5th May 2019. Five match ODI series will begin at Kia Oval on 8th of the May followed by second ODI on 11th May at Ageas Bowl. The third ODI of this series will be played at Bristol on 14th May with the fourth ODI scheduled to be played on 17th May at Trent Bridge and the final ODI on 19th of May at Leeds.

England Cricket Board announced that The Ashes, which will follow the completion of the 2019 World Cup, be the first to be played as a part of the new ICC Test Championship. They are also scheduled to play a 4 days test match against Ireland at Lord's from July 24 to 27.

After the conclusion of the ODI series, both teams will take part in warm-up games of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This year Pakistan team visited England for a two test match series which ended on a draw at 1-1.

Head to Head

Pakistan have played 82 ODI games against England. They have won only 31 One Day Internationals while England have won 49 with the remaining two matches not yielding any result. England's highest score against Pakistan is 444/3 at Nottingham in 2016. On the other hand, Pakistan's highest score in One Day Internationals against England is 353/6 at Karachi back in 2005.

Tour Schedule

5 May: Only T20I at Cardiff

8 May: 1st ODI at Kia Oval

11 May: 2nd ODI at Ageas Bowl

14 May: 3rd ODI at Bristol

17 May: 4th ODI at Trent Bridge

19 May: 5th ODI at Leeds