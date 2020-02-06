Pakistan v Bangladesh 2020: Mominul Haque upbeat of breaking losing jinx in Tests

Bangladeshi Test skipper Mominul Haque

With Bangladesh slated to play a two-match Test series in Pakistan after 16 years, Test skipper Mominul Haque has expressed his intentions of breaking his side’s losing jinx in the ICC Test Championship and return to winning ways. The first Test is slated to be played in Rawalpindi from Friday. Bangladesh will fly back home and then return for the one-off ODI and the 2nd Test in April.

The depleted Bangladesh side without the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday and has already started off their training session. Bangladesh didn’t have the ideal start to their Test championship campaign having suffered two successive innings defeat at the hands of India. They will look to register their first victory in the Test championship against Pakistan.

They are yet to register a Test victory against Pakistan. Bangladesh lost 3-0 to Pakistan in its last test series here in 2003, which included the Pakistanis snatching a nail-biting one-wicket victory at Multan. The Bangla Tigers have only managed to salvage a solitary draw from their 10 games against Pakistan, losing the other 9. Speaking to reporters ahead of the opening Test in Rawalpindi, Mominul Haque said,

"At some point of time we have to break the losing jinx and we are ready for it."

We had good preparation and considering everything, we are very hopeful with the match. We are not good in overseas conditions and now we are trying to start performing (well) from here on. Overall, we are well focused and we believe we can play good cricket." he said, adding that the match now has some extra meaning as it is a part of the ICC Test Championship.

"After the Test Championship, every match is important for every team. It is as important for them, (as it is) important for us."

Bangladesh suffered morale shattering defeats at the hands of New Zealand, Afghanistan and India in 2019 and will look for a turnaround as they begin their journey in 2020.

Meanwhile, the conditions in Pakistan might be challenging for Bangladesh as the whole group is travelling to the country for the first time. The prevailing cold might prove to be a factor but Mominul Haque is upbeat that his team can adapt to the conditions. He further added,

"You have to adapt to the conditions everywhere you go and we are doing the same and I think the conditions (here) are good, apart from it being a bit cold. But we can absorb it. The practice wicket and match wicket might differ, so it is difficult to say how it will behave. We have checked the wicket and we will take decision (about the playing XI) tomorrow morning."

Meanwhile, Mushfiqur Rahim opted out of the Pakistan tour citing security reasons. He clarified that his family didn’t want him to travel to the terror-stricken nation. Speaking on his absence, the skipper said it will be a void hard to fill as Rahim has been an integral member of the Bangladesh side and has held the middle order together.

"When you don't have one of the best players you have otherwise, it is difficult. But on the other hand, you can say that it's a good opportunity for new players and we are looking forward to it."