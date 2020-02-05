Bangladesh squad returns to Pakistan for first cricket test

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Bangladesh cricket squad has returned to Pakistan for the second leg of the bilateral series, which includes its first test match in the country since 2003.

Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two test matches, but agreed to split the tour into three phases because it did not want to stay in Pakistan for a longer duration because of security concerns.

Pakistan won the T20 series 2-0 last month at Lahore, with the third game abandoned because of rain.

Bangladesh lost 3-0 to Pakistan in its last test series here in 2003, which included the home team’s nail-biting one-wicket victory at Multan.

Leading Bangladesh player Mushfiqur Rahim, who didn’t travel to Pakistan for last month's Twenty20 series, has also opted out of the test match at Rawalpindi.

A three-member security delegation from Bangladesh, led by retired Major Hussain Imam, met with security officials from the Pakistan government and the Pakistan Cricket Board at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The first test, which is part of the World Test Championship, starts Friday. Bangladesh will depart next Wednesday and return to Pakistan in April for one one-day international and the second test match at Karachi.

Bangladesh is the second test country to tour Pakistan since the resumption of international cricket here.

In December, Sri Lanka toured Pakistan for 16 days and played test matches at Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Advertisement

It was the first test series in Pakistan in more than a decade after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team bus at Lahore left eight people killed and injured several players.