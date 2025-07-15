"It made me miss Virat Kohli"- 8-time World Cup winner makes big statement after India's loss in Lord's Test in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy said that she missed Virat Kohli's presence on Day 5 of the England versus India third Test match at Lord's. The gloveman felt that the 36-year-old would have thrived in the environment on the last day as India tried to avoid defeat in the Lord's Test.

Kohli, who retired from the format on May 12, 2025, was not to be seen in any of the five days of the Lord's Test. He was, however, spotted at Wimbledon a few days before the match.

"It made me miss Virat Kohli a little bit because I would imagine he would have absolutely thrived in that environment, that hostile environment trying to save a Test match. He would have been absolutely frothing to be a part of that. But (Ravindra) Jadeja tried his best," Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast.

At the onset of Day 5 on Monday, July 14, former England captain Nasser Hussain had made a comment that India would need a new player to win matches for them, in Kohli's absence. Hussain referred to Kohli as "the king of run chases" on commentary on the final day of the Lord's Test.

Alyssa Healy praises Ben Stokes' bowling performance on Day 5 at Lord's

Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the match for his all-round performance in the Lord's Test. Alyssa Healy lauded his bowling performance in the second innings, when he bowled 24 overs and took figures of 3/48, which included the key wicket of KL Rahul for 39. The eight-time World Cup winner said:

"I just thought the contest itself and say what you want about Ben Stokes and we had a chat about him last week about his record off late and it hasn't been great. Say what you want about him but he is an absolute warrior. He went out and bowled 24 overs in that last innings.

"Basically said, 'don't worry guys, I got this'. Bowling attack is probably a bit sore, 'I'll do it'. Charged in and wanted to get the job done. So unbelievable belief from that side that they could do it."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan expressed awe at Stokes' performance in the match. The 50-year-old said that the team had not seen a captain like him, who could drag the side by skill and force of will.

