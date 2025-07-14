"India need to find a new one" - Former captain's huge statement on Virat Kohli during run-chase in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels India need to find a player who can help them win matches while chasing, following Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket. The 57-year-old called the former India captain "the king of run chases" as the tourists looked to chase down the 193-run target on the final day of the Lord's Test.

The visitors began the day at 58/4, needing 135 runs to win the game and take a 2-1 lead in the series.

“No Virat Kohli, he’s retired, he was the king of run chases. India need to find a new one that will see them over the line," Hussain said on commentary for Sky Sports on Monday, July 14 (via @RCB_HIvv3).

Over the course of his 16-year-long international career, Kohli has developed a reputation for winning matches in the second innings in white-ball cricket. He has been labelled the "Chase Master" due to his prowess in chasing down totals easily.

India lose three wickets in the opening session of Day 5 at Lord's

India had the worst possible start in their quest to make 193 runs to win the Lord's Test and go 2-1 up in the series. Rishabh Pant fell for nine runs, bowled by Jofra Archer. KL Rahul was dismissed lbw by Ben Stokes for 39.

When Washington Sundar fell caught and bowled to Archer for nought, the tourists were staring down the barrel in the match, with still over 100 runs needed to win the match.

The onus is on the experienced Ravindra Jadeja to rally the rest of the lower order to eke out the runs and make England toil to get the remaining wickets. At the time of writing, India were 93/7 in 26 overs with Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy at the crease, still needing 100 runs to win.

