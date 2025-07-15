"Lbw of Karun Nair that changed the game"- Veteran India batter opens up about India's loss at Lord's in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane felt that the wicket of Karun Nair late on Day 4 of the Lord's Test against England changed the match for both sides. The 37-year-old felt that his dismissal brought the hosts back into the match with one day to go in the game.

Nair was dismissed lbw for 14 to Brydon Carse after he shouldered arms to an incoming delivery. Umpire Paul Reiffel gave it out and the batter did not review the decision, thereby putting the visitors under early pressure in their chase of 193 runs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Rahane said,

"At that point in time, India were cruising. 40-odd for one, but lbw of Karun Nair that changed the game for India and England. I thought England came back in the game really well and after that, they started bowling well, their intensity on the field, their fielders, the character which they showed was amazing.

"That's what you want to see in Test cricket, all the 11 fielders coming together and looking to win the Test match. It was so good to see their attitude and character on the field, even though India fought back really well but credit goes to England, the way they came back in the game and won the Test match."

Rahane also praised England captain Ben Stokes for his run out of Rishabh Pant in the first innings. He felt that players could tend to relax with a break approaching, but Stokes was alert and inflicted the run out with a fine piece of fielding.

"I thought Ben Stokes attacking the ball, one-handed pickup and throwing towards the non-striker's end was amazing. It is very easy for the fielder to get relaxed when you see only two-to-three balls are left before lunch. You can easily get relaxed. But his attitude towards the ball, his intensity in getting that run out, that is where I felt England came in the game," Rahane said.

Ajinkya Rahane praises Ravindra Jadeja and lower-order batters, calls for inclusion of extra bowler in India's playing XI

Despite trailing 1-2 in the series, Ajinkya Rahane felt that India were playing well and had won most of the sessions in the tour so far. The 37-year-old also praised the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and the lower-order on Day 5 at Lord's.

Rahane called for India to include an extra bowler in the playing XI, in a bid to take 20 English wickets.

"I feel personally they are playing really good cricket. The last three Test matches, I think most of the sessions have been won by the Indian team. This Test match second innings they fought back really well. Credit to Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah for showing that character. Mohammed Siraj showing that hunger, showing that character to be on the wicket, stay on the wicket and get that partnership going with Jadeja was amazing.

"I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings and also I feel going forward India should look to add one extra bowler because you are going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets," Rahane said.

The fourth match of the five Test series will be played at Old Trafford, starting on Wednesday, July 23.

