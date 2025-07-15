"India has a very good chance of levelling the series"- Former captain explains why Shubman Gill-led side can win ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed optimism in India bouncing back to level the five-Test series in the fourth match at Old Trafford, starting on July 23. The 76-year-old felt that conditions in Manchester will majorly help the batters, after offering assistance to the bowlers in the initial stages of the match.

He also added that India needed a bit of luck going their way in the remaining matches, adding that they could potentially win the two Tests and take the series. Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

"I think in Manchester, there will be a bit more carry. The pitches so far have been quite low and slow-nothing like the usual English conditions with seam and swing movement. We haven't seen much of that in the first three matches, maybe just a little. But in Manchester, you'll definitely get more assistance for the new-ball bowlers, which should test our attack quite a bit. It'll also be better for the batters, as they like the ball coming onto the bat, allowing them to play through the line.

"So I'd imagine that in Manchester, India has a very good chance of levelling the series. Overall, it'll be a pitch where the ball comes on nicely. India just needs a bit of luck. They had some here and at Leeds-if they get a little more at Manchester and the Oval, they could win the series 3-2."

Despite a valiant performance from Ravindra Jadeja and stubborn resistance from the lower order, India lost the third Test match at Lord's by 22 runs to go 1-2 down in the series. They have more than a week to regroup and arrive in Manchester to win the fourth Test and level the series.

Anil Kumble calls for Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion in playing XI for remaining two Tests

Former India captain Anil Kumble called for Jasprit Bumrah to be picked for the remaining two Tests at Old Trafford and The Oval. The 54-year-old pointed out that if India did not include the 31-year-old and lost the fourth Test, then the series was gone.

"I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. Series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches. I know he said, I'm only going to play three. We have a long break after this. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next," Kumble told JioHotstar on Monday, July 14.

The pacer has played the first and third Tests so far in the series and has taken 12 wickets, with two five-wicket hauls. The management has tried to manage his workload carefully after he sustained a back injury during the 2024-25 Australia tour, which forced him to miss the ICC Champions Trophy.

India won the second Test match at Edgbaston in Bumrah's absence as the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stepped up and delivered to clinch victory by 336 runs.

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

