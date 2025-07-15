"You don't need to play the home series"- Former India captain's big statement on Jasprit Bumrah after Lord's defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble has called for the inclusion of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the remaining two Tests against England. The 54-year-old felt that Bumrah had to play the fourth Test at Old Trafford since India were facing a must-win situation to stay alive in the series.

Kumble felt that Bumrah could afford to miss the home season and take breaks at other times, but needed to feature in the next match.

"I would certainly, if I'm a part of that group, I would certainly push Bumrah to play the next game because that's crucial. If he doesn't play and then you lose the Test match, that's it. Series is done and dusted. I think Bumrah should play both the Test matches. I know he said, I'm only going to play three. We have a long break after this. You don't need to play the home series. You can take a break if you want. But Bumrah should be playing the next," Kumble told JioHotstar on Monday, July 14 (via Hindustan Times).

The 31-year-old pacer has taken 12 wickets in the two Test matches he has played so far in the series. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series opener at Leeds before going wicketless in the second innings.

He was rested for the second Test match at Edgbaston before being recalled for the third Test at Lord's. He marked his comeback with a five-wicket haul in the first innings and took two wickets in the second essay.

Shubman Gill speaks about Jasprit Bumrah playing the fourth Test at Old Trafford

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill did not offer any clarity on whether Jasprit Bumrah would or would not play in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old said that everyone would get to know about him featuring in the game soon.

"You will get to know about it soon," Gill told Michael Atherton at the post-match presentation on Monday, July 14.

India have treaded carefully while trying to manage the pacer's workload, ever since he suffered a back injury on the 2024-25 tour of Australia.

