Shubman Gill responds to query on whether Jasprit Bumrah will play 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Indian captain Shubman Gill refused to give clarity on whether ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah would play the fourth Test match at Old Trafford, starting on July 23. The 25-year-old said that everyone would find out about Bumrah's availability for the game soon. This comes after the visitors lost the third Test match at Lord's by 22 runs.

Bumrah played the first Test at Leeds, which India lost. He returned to play the third Test match after missing the second game at Edgbaston which the tourists won by 336 runs.

"You will get to know about it soon," Gill told Michael Atherton at the post-match presentation on Monday, July 14. (via Cricbuzz).

There was a lot of talk surrounding the pacer after the series opener at Headingley, on whether he would or would not play the second Test at Birmingham. Gill had confirmed his availability for the second Test, but eventually the tourists opted to rest him from the match.

Jasprit Bumrah marks his comeback with a five-wicket haul at Lord's

Jasprit Bumrah returned to play the third Test match at Lord's. He marked the return with a five-wicket haul, claiming figures of 5/74 in the first innings to put his name on the honours board.

He backed that performance with 2/38 in 16 overs in the second innings to help India bowl England out for 192. The 31-year-old had taken a fifer in the first innings of the Headingley Test. It had helped his side a take a six-run lead in the first innings.

India have been careful in managing Bumrah's workload after he suffered a back injury on the 2024-25 tour of Australia. That forced him to miss the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which India won by beating New Zealand in the final in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah put in a resilient batting performance in the second innings at Lord's. He made five runs off 54 balls and put on 35 runs for the ninth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja.

