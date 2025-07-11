Jasprit Bumrah castles Jofra Archer on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test to claim another brilliant five-fer [Watch]

Team India speedster Jasprit Bumrah picked up a fantastic fifer on day two of the third Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The right-arm speedster castled Jofra Archer to complete the haul, making it Bumrah's second five-wicket haul of the series in as many Tests.

The dismissal came in the 110th over of the innings and Bumrah's 27th as the 31-year-old sent down a short-of-a-length ball outside off-stump and it changed the direction after pitching. It also kept a little low and breached through Archer's defences before he could bring his bat down. It also meant that Bumrah entered the Lord's honors board. He had also taken a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test at Headingley.

Watch the dismissal here:

Although the Ahmedabad-born cricketer was largely economical on day one, he only picked up his first wicket in his 16th over. He castled Harry Brook, who was done in by a nip-backer and onto the stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah picks up three wickets in the morning session of day two but England's tail frustrates India

Jasprit Bumrah leads Team India off the field. (Credits: Getty)

Bumrah got the tourists off to a brilliant start on day two at Lord's, dismissing Ben Stokes for 44 in his second over of the day. Although Joe Root managed to complete his 37th hundred, the No.1 ranked Test bowler nipped him out for 104, followed by sending Chris Woakes packing for a first-ball duck.

At 271/7, the tourists would have hoped to keep the Englishmen upto 300 or 320. However, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse propelled their side through to 353/7 at lunch. Smith was notably dropped by KL Rahul at slip when he was on 5 and the keeper-batter went on to make 51, sharing an 84-run stand with Brydon Carse.

Carse also peeled off his maiden Test fifty and was eventually cleaned up by Mohammed Siraj for 56, bowling England out for 387. At the time of writing, India had already lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13, with Archer dismissing him.

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

