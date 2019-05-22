×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: CWC 2019 Warm-up Preview, Head-to-head stats, Key Players and Squads

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
64   //    22 May 2019, 13:22 IST

Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in the opening game of CWC19 warm-ups.
Pakistan and Afghanistan will clash in the opening game of CWC19 warm-ups.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will face each other in the first warm-up game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the County Ground in Bristol. As per playing conditions, both teams are permitted to field their 15 players during the match.

Head to Head Stats : In three official ODI meetings between the two countires, the Afghans are yet to beat Pakistan, who won all three games.

Telecast Details: Pakistan - Ten Cricket and PTV Sports; Afghanistan - Hotstar

Pakistan

The Men in Green are struggling in the 50-over format and were hammered by the World Cup hosts England in the recent ODI series. For Pakistan, the two warm-up games are the last chance to cover-up their loopholes. Meanwhile, the team management will be aiming to test all of their 15 players in these two warm-up fixtures before laying down a final XI for the marquee event.

Vital Cogs

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman are their key batters, while Hasan Ali and Imad Wasim are their vital bowling options. Except these five, skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Mohammad Hafeez are team's strength in the middle order.

Players under Scanner

While the above mentioned players are assured of their place in the final XI, there are some vacant seats. To fill those places, some of the key players, including the experienced Shoaib Malik and Haris Sohail will be closely monitored during the warm-up games. While the last-minute entries Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir and Wahan Riaz are the other players to watch out for.

World Cup Squad

Advertisement

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & W), Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

Afghanistan

The Blue Tigers have all the capabilities to trounce any side on their day, but they lack consistency in their approach. They need to address this issue before heading into the World Cup. Their most recent ODI series was against Ireland, which finished at 1-1. The team have faced a structural change recently, with Gulbadin Main being promoted to captaincy.

Vital Cogs

Mohammad Shahzad is undoubtedly among the vital cogs in this line-up and their chances of progression mostly depends on him. While Asghar Afghan and Hasmatullah Shahidi are known for their steady approach in the middle order, they also have Najibullah Zadran, who can lift the scoring rate at a brisk rate. While Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan will be seen serving the duties from both ends with the ball.

Players under Scanner

The surprising inclusion of Hamid Hassan into the World Cup squad certainly raised a few eyebrows and the veteran is likely to be closely monitored during these warm-up games. Noor Ali Zadran, Dawlat Zadran and Rahmat Shah will also be itching to prove their ability in the warm-up games. Mujeeb ur Rahman was found struggling during the IPL but the young gun is expected to make a strong statement in these games.

World Cup Squad

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Cricket Shoaib Malik Rashid Khan ODI Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule & Venue
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup 2019: The Underdogs
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Afghanistan bowler Hamid Hassan to quit ODIs after the tournament 
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Where teams stand before the 2019 World Cup: Afghanistan and Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Biggest game-changer for Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: 3 less known players who could surprise everyone
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Ireland 5th ODI: Match Details, Key Players and Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Top 20 Countries Ranked By Win Percentage in T20 International Matches (2006 - 2019)
RELATED STORY
The spectacular rise of Afghanistan in world cricket
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Afghanistan announce 15-man World Cup squad with new captain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us