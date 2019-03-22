Pakistan vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI: Match details, team news, key players & predicted XI

Pakistan will be looking to regain some momentum

After a scintillating series win in India, the Australian team is set to visit UAE to play a five-match ODI series against Pakistan, with the opening match taking place at Sharjah.

With the ICC World Cup 2019 just around the corner, both teams will try to make the most of this opportunity and figure out their best playing combination for the mega event.

Pakistan will be determined to change their fortunes in this series after being thrashed by South Africa in their last ODI series. The hosts have been forced into making some strong decisions after that loss, sidelining some senior players, including captain Sarfraz Ahmed. Shoaib Malik will lead the Pakistan team in Sarfraz’s absence in the upcoming series.

Australia, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their emphatic victory against the world number one ODI team. Aaron Finch led his troops well to register their first series win against India on Indian soil in ten years.

Australia have not made any major changes to their squad meaning there is no place for David Warner and Steve Smith who will instead head to India to feature in the IPL.

GAME DETAILS

Date: Friday, March 22, 2019

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah

League: Australia tour of UAE

Advertisement

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Head to Head (Last 5 ODIs)

Australia won - 04

Pakistan won - 01

TEAM NEWS

Australia

Kane Richardson makes a return to the squad after missing the series against India due to an injury.

Glenn Maxwell is not fit to play the first ODI.

Pakistan

Pakistan have made 6 changes in their ODI squad after that humiliating loss in South Africa.

Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been rested for this series.

Umar Akmal, Haris Sohail, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Abid Ali will feature in the Pakistan line-up.

Ground Stats (ODIs only)

Total Matches - 237

Matches won batting first - 128

Matches won bowling first - 107

Average 1st Inns score - 223

Average 2nd Inns score - 189

Highest total recorded - 364/7 by PAK vs NZ

Lowest total recorded - 54/10 by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 285/4 by WI vs PAK

Lowest score defended - 125/10 by IND vs PAK

SQUADS

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Abid Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Hasnain

Australia

Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch(c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

KEY PLAYERS

Australia

Usman Khawaja

M Stoinis

Pat Cummins

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq

Shoaib Malik(c)

Imad Wasim

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari

Australia:

Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Advertisement