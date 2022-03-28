Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The limited-overs series between Pakistan and Australia is set to begin on March 29 with a three-match ODI series, which will be followed by a lone T20I. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host all white-ball games.

After a scintillating Test series, where the Aussies won it by a 1-0 margin, the action shifts to white ball cricket where the two sides are evenly matched. It is a historic series and has certainly lived up to the expectations so far. We witnessed an intense battle between bat and ball in the Test series and expect the same in the impeding ODI series.

Aaron Finch will continue to lead the Australian side in shorter formats. White-ball specialists have joined the squad and will be eager to step up against the men in green. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to be ruled out of the series due to a hip-flexor injury.

It provides a great opportunity for the players to prove their worth at the highest level with most of the players missing from the squad. They will be looking to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

Pakistan, meanwhile, lost the Test series and will be looking to bounce back in this one. Babar Azam will continue to lead the side and the inclusion of some exciting players in the squad will boost their confidence. Most of them had a stellar Pakistan Super League and will be eager to step up for their national side.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI, Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: March 29th 2022, Tuesday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is a balanced track. The batters have to be patient while playing their strokes. The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Pakistan vs Australia Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 21 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Australia Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Australia

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Seam Abbott, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis

Pakistan vs Australia Match Prediction

The ODI series between Pakistan and Australia kicks off on March 29. After winning the Test series, the Aussies will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in the ODI series. The hosts will be hoping to turn the tables on the Aussies around in white-ball cricket.

Pakistan look strong on paper and have good chances of coming out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs Australia live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

