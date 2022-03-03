Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, are in fine form having defeated England 4-0 in the Ashes at home. They could also have won the New Year’s Test in Sydney had they picked up the last English wicket. With four wins, they are placed second in the table in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23.

But playing in Pakistan may turn out to be a different ball game altogether. Most of their players don’t have much experience playing in the Asian country. Usman Khawaja has a fair amount of experience, having played for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are placed third in the WTC 2021-23 points table. Back in January, they defeated Mominul Haque’s Bangladesh 2-0 in a bilateral series. Pakistan haven’t tasted much success against the Aussies in recent years, but playing in home conditions may give them an edge.

The hosts have faced a few blows even before the start of the series. Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf were injured after which Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Iftikhar Ahmed had to be drafted in. Later on, Haris Rauf tested positive for COVID-19 and the team management added Naseem Shah to the squad.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test

Date and Time: March 4, 2022; 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia Pitch Report

Back in 2020, Naseem Shah picked up a hat-trick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, meaning the pacers will get some help from the surface. As the game moves along, the spinners may also come into play. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Pakistan vs Australia Weather Report

The playing conditions on day one will be clear, but there will be cloud cover from the second day onwards. There is a chance of rain on Sunday. On Monday and Tuesday, the weather is again expected to stay clear. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Pakistan vs Australia Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood

Australia

Probable XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan vs Australia Match Prediction

Pakistan have done well at home in recent times. The Aussies may find it tough to tackle their spin attack. Pakistan will go into the match as slight favorites.

Pakistan vs Australia Live Telecast Details

TV – Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming – Sony LIV

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pakistan beat Australia? Yes No 10 votes so far