Pakistan vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Match details, key players and predicted XI

Glenn Maxwell celebrates after dismissing Shoaib Malik

After sealing the five-match ODI series in the third match itself, Australia are set to collide with Pakistan for the fourth one-dayer at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Kangaroos are on a roll after their sixth consecutive win, while the Pakistani team is in the doldrums after losing yet another ODI series. Both the teams will look to put their best foot forward heading into the penultimate match of this short tour.

Pakistan have had a terrible start to the year 2019 as they have lost the ODI series against both South Africa and Australia ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. Now that they have already lost this series, the hosts would be hoping to land a counterpunch in the remaining matches to gain some confidence for the mega event.

Shoaib Malik has once again disappointed as a leader with his questionable decision-making and bowling changes. Moreover, their batting lineup has struggled to perform when put under the pump, so they have an uphill task ahead of them as they try to stop the high-flying Kangaroos.

On the contrary, Australia must be beaming with confidence after their second ODI series win on the trot in the sub-continent. Aaron Finch has led his team from the front in the absence of Steve Smith; after scoring two back-to-back centuries in the first two matches, Finch played another crucial knock of 90 runs to post a challenging total on the board in the third ODI at Abu Dhabi.

The visitors would be eyeing a series whitewash to keep up their winning momentum. With the World Cup in sight, the Aussies seem to be ready for their title defense in England.

Match details

Date: Thursday, March 28, 2019

Time: 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

League: Australia tour of UAE

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Head to Head (last 5 ODIs)

Australia won: 05

Pakistan won: 00

Team news

Australia

- Ashton Turner could feature in the playing XI at the expense of Shaun Marsh or Alex Carey.

- Peter Handscomb will don the gloves if Carey misses out.

Pakistan

- Pakistan will likely make some changes to strengthen their batting lineup.

Squads

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (Wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ashton Turner, Kane Richardson

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Umar Akmal, Shoaib Malik (C), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (Wk), Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Saad Ali, Abid Ali

Key players

Australia

- Aaron Finch

- Glenn Maxwell

- Pat Cummins

Pakistan

- Imam-ul-Haq

- Shoaib Malik(c)

- Imad Wasim

Probable Playing XI

Australia : Shaun Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey / Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan : Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail, Shan Masood, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Yasir Shah, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari / Mohammad Abbas, Junaid Khan / Mohammad Amir

