×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pakistan vs Australia 2019: Squads and Teams, Complete List of Players

Sayantan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
625   //    20 Mar 2019, 15:38 IST

Aaron Finch has been retained as Australia's skipper v Pakistan
Aaron Finch has been retained as Australia's skipper v Pakistan

The Australian Cricket Team will start their limited-overs series campaign against Pakistan on March 22 in Sharjah. The 15-man Australian squad was the talking point last week as some of the big names were missing. While many expected a return of Steve Smith and David Warner; the duo won't be seen in action just yet.

Both are recovering from their respective elbow injuries and are expected to be in action during the Indian Premier League. Paceman Mitchell Starc hasn't recovered from his muscle strain and the focus is on getting him fit for the World Cup. Therefore, he won't be touring UAE. Out-of-form Aaron Finch will lead the side and he will have Alex Carey and Pat Cummins as his deputies.

The side would be confident of doing well in the upcoming series, as they had an impressive outing against a strong Indian side earlier last month. They won the T20I series and ended up sealing the ODI contest honors as well. Pacer Kane Richardson is an uncertainty in the playing XI as he picked up a side strain last week. But he is expected to fit ahead of the first match.

For Pakistan, Shoaib Malik will lead the side in the absence of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been rested for the series against Australia. Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez has been left out as he is yet to recover from a thumb injury.

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Shoaib Malik (captain), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia ODI Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Fixtures:

Advertisement

First ODI: March 22 in Sharjah

Second ODI: March 24 in Sharjah

Third ODI: March 27 in Abu Dhabi

Fourth ODI: March 29 in Dubai

Fifth ODI: March 31 in Dubai


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs Australia 2019 Pakistan Cricket Australia Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Aaron Finch
Sayantan
CONTRIBUTOR
Pakistan vs Australia 2019: When and where to watch, live streaming, telecast details and fixtures
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Another day, another batting collapse 
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2018: Top 3 Performers of the T20I series
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Pakistan-Australia encounters
RELATED STORY
How Indian minds helped Australia overcome spin demons
RELATED STORY
Mitchell Starc provides latest update on injury 
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine- an unlikely Australian hero 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019 Squads and Teams: Complete list of Players
RELATED STORY
Smith, Warner to link up with Australia squad for UAE tour 
RELATED STORY
Australian cricket news: 'It's almost like we never left', says Smith and Warner after reconnecting with the national squad in UAE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
1st ODI | Fri, 22 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 24 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 27 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
4th ODI | Fri, 29 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Sun, 31 Mar, 11:00 AM
Pakistan
Australia
PAK VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us