Pakistan vs Australia 2018, 2nd Test: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

After being thrashed in the first innings, Australia staged a dramatic comeback in the second innings as they managed to save the Dubai Test from the jaws of defeat. With the series poised at 0-0, both teams will now look to seal the deal, when they face each other in the second Test at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from Tuesday, October 16.

Both teams have faced each other just once at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in the longest format of the game with Pakistan emerging victorious by 356 runs. While Pakistan were the more dominant side in the previous Test, Aussies will have gained huge confidence after Khawaja's extraordinary performance in the second innings.

Australia

The Aussies have played five away Test matches this year. Of those, they have won just one and lost three. Paine's men gave the hosts a good run for their money in the first Test, after being completely outplayed in the first innings.

Batting

Usman Khawaja leads the run charts with 226 runs after notching scores of 85 and 141. He is looking in imperious form at the moment and will once again be the team's go-to man with the bat.

Aaron Finch and Travis Head scored 111 and 72 runs in the Test respectively, and both are expected to replicate their performance here. However, the skipper's main concern will be the performance of the Marsh brothers in the opening fixture as both failed to make a mark. So, it will be interesting to see who among them retains their spot in the second Test and who makes way for Ashton Agar or Matt Renshaw.

Bowling

When it comes to the bowlers, Peter Siddle was the pick of the lot with three wickets in the first innings, and Victoria bowler Jon Holland claimed a match haul of four wickets, including a 3/83 in the second innings. Both are likely to give the Asian batsmen a hard time again.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc too seem to be enjoying bowling in these conditions and have been an added advantage to the team.

Expected Playing XI

Tim Paine (C), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Peter Siddle, Jon Holland, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh or Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh or Matt Renshaw, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

Pakistan

Pakistan would aim to avoid unwanted mistakes

Pakistan now have two wins and a loss from the four Test matches they have played so far this year. The hosts were clinical in both the batting and bowling departments in the first Test, but didn't manage to get over the line. After the game, there were questions regarding Sarfraz's defensive approach. A decision which shocked many was not to impose the follow-on despite attaining a massive 280-run lead, which proved to be a turning point in the game.

Despite a phycological defeat in the previous fixture, they are a force to be reckoned with in their own conditions and one might expect them to come out firing in the next Test.

Batting

The batting line-up was incredible in the previous game with most of the members laying down strong performances. Both Mohammad Hafeez and Haris Sohail cracked a brilliant century in the first innings. Imam-ul-Haq once again proved himself with knocks of 76 and 48. These three along with Hasan Ali are expected to cause problems for Australia.

Bowling

With the ball, Mohammad Abbas was their go-to man in the opening encounter as he claimed seven wickets, and is expected to replicate his performance in the second fixture. Bilal Asif impressed everyone with a six-fer in the first innings, while Yasir Shah picked up a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Expected Playing XI

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Abbas, Fakhar Zaman or Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam.