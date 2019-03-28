Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Australia seal the series with a resounding 80-run win

Pakistan vs Australia

Australia defeated Pakistan by 80 runs in the 3rd ODI played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Aaron Finch's 90 and Glenn Maxwell's 71 helped them to a competitive total, which they defended with ease.

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan got off to a great start as Usman Shinwari dismissed the inform Usman Khawaja in the very first over. Shaun Marsh played some lovely strokes before being dismissed for 14 by Junaid Khan. Captain Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb steadied the innings. At the end of 10 overs, Australia were 48 for 2.

After the power play overs, Aaron Finch and Peter Handscomb played with a positive intent. Captain Finch continued his brilliant form and reached his fifty off 82 balls. Peter Handscomb and Aaron Finch added 84 runs for the third wicket. Harris Sohail got the breakthrough as he dismissed Peter Handscomb for 47 off 43 balls. Imad Wasim then dismissed Marcus Stoinis for 10 runs.

Glenn Maxwell came to the crease and took on the Pakistan bowlers. Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell added 48 runs for the fifth wicket. Yasir Shah dismissed Aaron Finch for a brilliant 90. Maxwell and Alex Carey added 61 runs for the 6th wicket. Maxwell reached his fifty off 42 balls and got out for 71. Carey remained not out on 25 off 21 balls. Australia scored 266 for 6 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 267 runs to win, Pat Cummins broke the backbone of Pakistan batting line up dismissing Shan Masood, Harris Sohail and Mohammad Rizwan to reduce them to 16 for 3. At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan were 21 for 3. After the power play overs, Imam-ul- Haq played some lovely strokes along with Shoaib Malik. Both added 59 runs for the 4th wicket. Glenn Maxwell struck to dismiss Imam-ul- Haq for 46 runs.

Umar Akmal played some lovely strokes and tried to put pressure back on the Australian bowlers. Australia kept picking wickets at regular intervals and bowled out Pakistan for 186 in 44.4 overs. Imad Wasim scored 43 but did not get any support from the other end. Australia won the match by 80 runs and sealed the series.

Brief scores: Australia 266 for 6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 90, Glenn Maxwell 71, Usman Shinwari 1/37, Yasir Shah 1/47) beat Pakistan 186 in 44.4 overs (Imam ul- Haq 46, Imad Wasim 43, Adam Zampa 4/43, Pat Cummins 3/24) by 80 runs.

