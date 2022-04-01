Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will be played on March 2. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will continue to host games of the limited-overs series.

Pakistan lost the first game of the series but bounced back in the next game to level the series. It was a high-scoring affair and the hosts managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side. Their skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Travis Head continued his rich form with the bat, as he scored 89 at the top of the order. Ben McDermott, coming in at three, scored his maiden ODI ton to help his side post a mammoth 348 on the board.

Shaheen Afridi, who returned for the second game of the series, picked up four wickets with the ball. It was a daunting task ahead of the hosts to chase down this total. Their batters stepped up as Imam-ul-Haq and Babar scored outstanding tons as it helped them get close to the target. It went down to the wire but Khushdil Shah’s cameo of 27 helped Pakistan chase down the total with an over to spare.

It was Pakistan's highest successful run-chase and they will be riding with confidence after that win. The Aussies need to fire in unison to seal the ODI series on Saturday. Both sides will come out all guns blazing in the final ODI and it promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI, Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: April 2nd 2022, Saturday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs Australia Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen some high-scoring games at this venue and fans can expect another one on Saturday.

Pakistan vs Australia Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. Temperatures in Lahore are expected to range between 21-38 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Australia Probable XIs

Pakistan

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up four and two wickets respectively as they restricted Australia to 348. Centuries from Imam-ul-Haq (106) and Babar Azam (114) helped them chase down the total with six wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood

Australia

Ben McDermott scored his maiden ton (104 off 108 balls) and was well-supported by Travis Head (89) and Marnus Labuschagne (59) as they posted 348 on the board. Adam Zampa picked up two wickets but failed to create further inroads as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Pakistan vs Australia Match Prediction

Pakistan bounced back in the second ODI to level the series. The Aussies need to fire in unison in the third ODI to challenge the hosts who will be riding with confidence. The winner takes it all and it promises to be a cracking contest.

Australia look a settled unit and despite their loss in the second game, expect them to bounce back and seal the series on Saturday.

Prediction: Australia to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs Australia live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

