Pakistan vs Australia, Only T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in a one-off T20I on Tuesday, April 5 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, didn’t make a great start to their campaign after losing the final Test and opening ODI in Lahore. However, the Men in Green made a brilliant comeback to win the ODI series 2-1. Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shaheen Afridi stepped up to help the hosts through to victory.

The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, will be disappointed after not being able to win the ODI series despite securing a 115-run win in the opener. Meanwhile, Josh Inglis and Alex Carey have tested negative for COVID-19 and joined thr team on Monday after serving their isolation periods.

Travis Head was in excellent form in the ODIs, and he could also get a chance to play T20Is for the first time in four years. There’s also an opportunity for Marnus Labuschagne to make his T20I debut. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies in ODI serird, and he'll look to do the same in the lone T20I.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will depend heavily on their opening duo, comprising their captain Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Shadab Khan couldn’t take part in the ODIs due to injury, but he’s likely to get a go here. Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir may also get a chance to showcase their prowess.

Pakistan vs Australia Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, Only T20I, Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022.

Date and Time: April 5, 2022, Tuesday; 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore has been an excellent one for batting. Batters made hay in the ODI series. and run-making wasn’t a challenge. Bowlers had to work hard to pick wickets. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

It should be warm with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity might not be on the higher side.

Probable XIs

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Australia

Aaron Finch (C), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis/Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar/Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Prediction

Considering how the ODI series panned out, the upcoming game is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams have power-packed batting lineups, so the team batting second should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Babar Azam score a half-century? Yes No 7 votes so far