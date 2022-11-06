Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in what will be the last Super 12 match for both sides in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6. South Africa's shock loss to the Netherlands means that the winner of the Pakistan-Bangladesh match will progress to the semi-finals.

Pakistan got off to a horrendous start in the T20 World Cup, losing to arch-rivals India after being in a winning position. Worse, they also stumbled against Zimbabwe by one run. While their six-wicket win over the Dutch was not convincing, they came up with a morale-boosting performance to get the better of South Africa. The win has put them in a position from where they can qualify with another two points.

Had Bangladesh beaten India in their previous game, things in Group 2 would have been a lot more jumbled up. They threatened to pull it off but, as so often in the past, faltered in the end. Shakib Al Hasan may have been constantly underplaying Bangladesh’s chances, but they are a dangerous side nonetheless on their given day.

Today’s PAK vs BAN toss result

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, Shakib said:

“(It) looks a dry wicket. (We want) to put the runs on the board and defend.”

Bangladesh have made three changes for the must-win game. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Yasir Ali miss out. Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain are in. Pakistan are going in with an unchanged playing XI.

PAK vs BAN - Today's match playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Today's PAK vs BAN pitch report

The pitch in Adelaide looks slightly on the drier side, so it might get tougher for the team batting second.

Today's PAK vs BAN match players list

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed , Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain.

PAK vs BAN - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Joel Wilson

TV umpire: Langton Rusere

Match Referee: Chris Broad

