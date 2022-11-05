Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 41

Match 41 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh on Sunday, November 6. The Adelaide Oval will host this Group 2 fixture.

Pakistan are still in the race to qualify for the semi-finals. They lost their first two fixtures but turned the tables around to win the next two to stay alive in the competition. They beat South Africa in their last fixture, which was a rain-marred contest.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth 185 on the board, thanks to fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed (51) and Shadab Khan (52). The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Proteas to 108/9 in their quota of 14 overs to win the game by 33 runs on the DLS method.

Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets, while Shadab also chipped in with a couple of scalps. They will be high in confidence and will look to repeat their performance against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have four points to their name. They have managed to win only two games and have lost as many so far and will have to win their next game to seal a spot in the semi-finals. They lost to India in their previous game.

Bowling first, the bowlers struggled a bit as India set a target of 185. Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets but was on the expensive side. Litton Das scored a fantastic 60 off just 27 balls at the top of the order but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by five runs of the revised target. They will have to fire in unison against the high-flying Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Match 41, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: November 6, 2022, Sunday, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Adelaide Oval is a belter of a track. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface stays true throughout the course of the game and fans can expect a high-scoring affair at this venue.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Sunday, with the temperature in Adelaide expected to hover between 17 to 27 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Pakistan

Pakistan have found the right combination and don’t expect them to make any changes to their XI for their game against Bangladesh.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh came very close to winning against India. Expect them to go with the same playing XI against Pakistan on Sunday.

Probable XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, and Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Pakistan vs Bangladesh where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Aiden Markram to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes