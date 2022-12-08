Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and England are set to lock horns against each other in the second of the three-match Pakistan vs England Test series. The game will be played in Multan as the hosts will look to level the series. England won the opening Test by 74 runs thanks to the bold declaration from their skipper Ben Stokes on a flat pitch in Rawalpindi.

It was the England team who walked the talk in their first Test match, scoring at an outrageous rate in both their batting innings. Four of their batters, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, and Ollie Pope, posted a mammoth total of 687 runs in just 101 overs. In response, Pakistan also had three centurions: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam.

But they batted for 155.1 overs before getting bowled out for 579 runs in their first innings, conceding a lead of 108 runs. With the Test match heading for a draw, England opted for an ultra-aggressive approach in their second innings, smashing 264 runs in just 35.5 overs. This time, Brook and Joe Root led the way for them by hitting quick-fire half-centuries.

Interestingly, when not many anticipated it, Ben Stokes declared the innings, dangling a carrot for Pakistan with a target of 343 in four sessions. Many felt England should’ve reached a safe total before declaring, but the visitors put up a stunning show on the final day to seal the game by 74 runs.

Pace bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson were exceptional with the old ball, generating reverse swing that played a major role in England taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Pakistan vs England Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test

Date and Time: December 9, 2022; 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pakistan vs England Pitch Report

Pitch was the talking point during the entire Rawalpindi Test. Multan is set to host a Test for the first time since 2006. There is not much idea about the behavior of the surface but expect it to be a decent one to bat on with the surface spinning a bit from the fourth day.

Pakistan vs England Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain whatsoever in Multan over the next five days, with the sun coming out. The temperature will remain in the mid-20s, and yet again, light is likely to fade early in the evening, leading to a loss of overs in the final session.

Pakistan vs England Probable XIs

Pakistan

Pakistan fielded three debutants in their bowling attack in the previous game, and their inexperience was on display when England took an aggressive approach. To make matters worse, Haris Rauf has already been ruled out of the series with a Grade II strain. If Pakistan are willing to replace him with a pacer, then Mohammad Wasim Jr seems to be making it to the XI.

However, if they wish to include a spinner, then they have multiple options in Nauman Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, and Abrar Ahmed. Faheem Ashraf is also a pace-bowling all-round option in case the hosts wish to strengthen their batting a bit. The rest of the team is expected to remain unchanged.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Naseem Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali/Faheem Ashraf/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Ali

England

England were dealt with a blow in the form of Liam Livingstone, who injured his knee during the first Test. He has been ruled out of the Test series and Ben Foakes looks set to replace him. Looking at the workload of the bowlers in the first Test, both James Anderson and Ollie Robinson could be rested depending on how Mark Wood pulls up ahead of the second Test.

He was spotted bowling at full tilt but has yet to be officially declared fit for this game. Jamie Overton is another pacer in the squad, while Rehan Ahmed might also get a go in case a turning pitch is on offer.

Probable XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (WK), Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson/Mark Wood/Jamie Overton.

Pakistan vs England Prediction

England were brave enough to go for the result in the opening Test match. However, the surface in Multan is an unknown entity currently, and looking at the last Test played at the venue back in 2006, it doesn’t seem to be a result pitch either. While England might look to play the same way again, Pakistan could be well prepared this time around. Expect this match to end in a draw.

Prediction: The Match is expected to end in a draw.

Live Streaming and Channel List

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

