Pakistan vs India, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

It’s time for yet another India-Pakistan clash. This time, these two arch-rivals will face each other in the third game of the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to this exciting encounter on Sunday (September 10).

Pakistan topped Group A and continued their brilliant run in the competition by winning their first game of the Super Four stage. They beat Bangladesh comprehensively by seven wickets and will be high on confidence on Sunday.

Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to knock over Bangladesh on 193. In reply, Imam-ul-Haq (78) and Mohammed Rizwan (63*) hit fifties as they chased down the total in the 40th over with seven wickets in hand.

India, on the other hand, qualified for the Super Fours after winning their last group game. They walked past Nepal to book a place in the next stage of the Asia Cup.

Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed three wickets each as the bowlers did a decent job of bundling out Nepal on 230. Skipper Rohit Sharma (74*) and Shubman Gill (67*) hit unbeaten fifties as India chased down the revised target to register a 10-wicket win over Nepal.

Pakistan vs India Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, Match 3, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 10 2023, Sunday, 3 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pakistan vs India Pitch Report

The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo offers a well-balanced deck. The pacers may get some movement off the surface in the initial phase but the surface settles down as the game progresses. The spinners are expected to play a crucial role while bowling here.

Pakistan vs India Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket on Sunday. There is a 90% chance of rain predicted in Colombo, with the temperature expected to be in the high 20s.

Pakistan vs India Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan vs India Match Prediction

Rain played spoilsport when these two sides met in the group stages of the Asia Cup. We can only hope that the weather stays clear when the two go head-to-head again in the Super Four stage. There will also be a reserve day if the game doesn't take place on Sunday.

India have a good batting unit and it remains to be seen how they negotiate Pakistan's bowling threat.

Prediction: India to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

