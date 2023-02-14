Pakistan vs Ireland, Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Pakistan Women will face Ireland Women in the 10th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Newlands in Cape Town will be hosting this Group B encounter.

Pakistan Women didn’t have a great start to the T20 World Cup 2023. They suffered a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of their arch-rivals India in their opening game.

Batting first, Pakistan Women posted 149 on the board, thanks to contributions from Bismah Maroof (68*) and Ayesha Naseem (43*). The bowlers tried hard but failed to hold their nerves in crunch situations as they lost the game.

Ireland Women, on the other hand, faced the mighty England Women in their first game of the competition. They failed to step up at the big stage and went down to their neighbors by four wickets.

Gaby Lewis top-scored with 36 at the top of the order but lack of contributions from other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 105. Cara Murray picked up three wickets but the English side got across the line in the 15th over.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Match Details:

Match: Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, Match 10, Group B, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Date and Time: February 15 2023, Wednesday, 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands assists spinners. The batters will have to be patient while batting on this deck as the ball tends to hold a bit on to the surface. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling at this venue.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Cape Town is expected to hover between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

We may see Tuba Hassan come into the side in place of Aiman Anwer.

Probable XI

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Ireland Women

The Irish side is likely to back their players despite getting off to a losing start to the competition.

Probable XI

Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Mary Waldron (wk), Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Match Prediction

Both Pakistan Women and Ireland Women have lost their respective opening fixtures. They are expected to come out hard to grab their first win on Wednesday.

Pakistan are an experienced unit and should be able to come out on top.

Prediction: Pakistan Women to win this clash.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

