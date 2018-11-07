Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Trent Boult takes hat-trick against Pakistan in first ODI

Tim Southee congratulates Trent Boult after his hat-trick

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult earned himself a place in the history books as he completed a hat-trick against Pakistan in the ongoing first ODI against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. Boult registered a hat-trick in the third over of the game - his second over - as he dismissed opener Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's Mr Dependable Babar Azam and veteran Mohammad Hafeez off successive deliveries to join the likes of Danny Morrison and Shane Bond to become the third Kiwi bowler to achieve this feat in ODIs.

WICKET! Trent Boult is in the headlines once again! Not a good shot by Fakhar as the ball flicks his pads and goes onto the stumps, Pakistan 8-1



Ball-by-ball clips & live-blog: https://t.co/d4eFVZLwQf#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/JtOn2rXlAB — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 7, 2018

Playing his first match of the tour after being rested for the three T20Is, Boult castled Fakhar off the second ball of the third over. Fakhar's horrible run of form in the format in this part of the world continued with the ball coming in, clipping the batsman's pads and ricocheting onto the off-stump.

It is a hat-trick for @trent_boult! Full swinging delivery does the trick, @MHafeez22 is falling across his stumps. Pakistan in trouble at 8/3



Ball-by-ball clips & live-blog: https://t.co/d4eFVZLwQf#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/PxRHSDDRYM — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 7, 2018

Off the next ball, Babar Azam chased a full and wide delivery just to offer the lone man in the slip cordon, Ross Taylor an easy catch. Facing the hat-trick ball, Hafeez was welcomed with a brilliant delivery and was adjudged LBW to complete the hat-trick. It was a full delivery that swung back into the right-hander and hit him on the pads. It looked out to the naked eye and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.

Hafeez challenged the decision but the replays suggested that the ball was going on to hit the top of leg-stump and with that, Pakistan not only lost Hafeez but also the only review they had at their disposal.

Boult's triple strikes reduced Pakistan to 8/3 in the third over in the chase of 267. Opener Imam ul Haq and Shoaib Malik are doing the repair work for Pakistan as they are trying to pull things back for the hosts.

Earlier in the day, a steady 80 from veteran Ross Taylor, along with a brisk 68 from Tom Latham helped New Zealand post a decent total on the board. After Shadab Khan's 42nd over that saw Latham, Henry Nicholls and Colin de Grandhomme getting out in a space of four balls, New Zealand looked to be struggling to even post 230 on the board.

But, a 42-run stand for the eighth wicket between Tim Southee (20) and Ish Sodhi (24) helped the Kiwis finish their innings at 266/9 in their 50 overs. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi were the pick of the bowlers as they finished with four wickets each.