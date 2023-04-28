Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, April 29 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The hosts won the first game and currently lead the series by a 1-0 margin.

The first ODI was a high-scoring game. After being asked to bat first, the Kiwis posted 288 on the board, thanks to a ton from Daryl Mitchell (113). He was well-supported by Will Young (86) from the other end. Pakistan picked up seven wickets in total, with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf finishing with two scalps apiece.

In response, Fakhar Zaman (117) scored a brilliant century, and contributions from Imam-ul-Haq (60), skipper Babar Azam (49), and Mohammad Rizwan (42*) helped them get across the line with nine balls to spare.

After a close-fought T20I series, we saw a similar contest in the first ODI. Pakistan’s batters made sure to chase down the stiff target to secure an early lead in the series. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum on Saturday, whereas New Zealand will be eager to bounce back and level the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: April 29th 2023, Saturday, 04.00 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looks good for batting. We saw 289 being chased by Pakistan in the first ODI. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to avoid damage and create chances. Run-scoring becomes easier for the batters once the surface settles.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday, with the temperature expected to be in the mid-20s.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

The hosts have found the right combination and expect them to field the same XI for the second ODI on Saturday.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

New Zealand

We may see James Neesham come into the side in place of Henry Nicholls to add an extra bowling option.

Probable XI

Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls/James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Blair Tickner.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The first game of the ODI series was a close-fought contest and the hosts emerged victorious to take an early lead in the series. New Zealand will have to fire in unison on Saturday to challenge the spirited hosts and level the series.

The Men in Green have home advantage and expect them to extend their lead to 2-0 on Saturday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

