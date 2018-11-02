Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abdul Rahman FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 194 // 02 Nov 2018, 07:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

New Zealand Captain

Pakistan are having a great time in T20Is. Recently, they had beaten Australia by a 3-0 margin and now they have beaten New Zealand in the first T20I of series. If they manage to win the second T20I, it will be their 11th consecutive T20I series win.

On the other hand, New Zealand played any international match after a very long time. They lost the first match by just 2 runs so they would not be worried about that. The match was in their control until Munro was there at the crease. It was the last 10 overs where Pakistan got back into the game.

New Zealand bowlers were good in the last match while Colin Munro and Ross Taylor put up a good show with the bat. They will surely want to keep the series alive by winning the second game.

Match Date : 2nd November 2018

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Time : 20:00 Local Time

Expected Playing XI

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman didn't play last two matches because of injury and will have a fitness test before the game. If declared fit, he will be slotted in place of Shahibzada Farhan.

Expected XI: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan/Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt & wk), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood

New Zealand

They might bring Mark Chapman in place of Tim Seifert to bolster the batting lineup.

Expected Playing XI: Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk), Kane Williamson (capt), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Adam Milne

New Zealand Squad: Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert.

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicket Keeper: Glenn Philips

Sarfaraz Ahmed played well in the last match while Glenn Philips didn't look in good touch. But still, Glenn Philips will be a better choice for the wicket-keeper spot because he will open the innings and will get more balls to play.

Sarfaraz generally bats in lower middle order and gets fewer chances to bat. In fact, Glenn Philips edges out Sarfaraz as a T20 batsman. So Glenn Philips will be a better choice.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Asif Ali, Ross Taylor

Babar Azam is currently the number 1 T20I batsmen and he is in very good form. He got out very early in the first match, so he will surely back himself to play a good knock in the second match.

Colin Munro played really well in the last match and will want to continue his form in this match as well. Kane Williamson is a very good T20 batsman. He is a very good player of spin so he will be very important for New Zealand on spin-friendly Dubai pitch.

Asif Ali looked good while playing at number 3 in the last match and can play again at the same position. If he comes good at one down position, he can fetch some useful points. Ross Taylor is a very good batsman and batted well in the last match. Any four of these can be picked in the fantasy squad.

All-Rounders : Mohammad Hafeez, Colin de Grandhomme and Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez is in good form with both bat and ball and will surely fetch some good points. Colin de Grandhomme, because of his decent all-round skills, is a definite pick.

Imad Wasim is bowling well on the spin-friendly pitches and can also contribute with the bat as he did in the last match. So these three all-rounders must be in the fantasy XI.

Bowlers : Ish Sodhi, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Tim Southee

Ish Sodhi and Shadab Khan both are very good leg spinners. Both bowled well in the last match. They can easily pick some wickets on this spin friendly Dubai pitch as well.

Hasan Ali bowled really well in the last match and won the game for Pakistan. He is Pakistan's premier fast bowler in limited overs cricket at the moment. He can easily fetch some points with his wicket-taking bowling.

Tim Southee went wicket-less in the last match but he is a good bowler and will surely want to perform in this match. He can score some crucial runs with the bat too. So you can pick any three out of these four.

Choices of Captain and Vice Captain

Babar Azam, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Colin de Grandhomme and Mohammad Hafeez.