Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Preview and Predicted Playing XI

Pakistan managed to avoid the Kiwi scare in the first T20I

New Zealand gave Pakistan a huge scare before being pipped by two runs in the first T20 international at Abu Dhabi. The Kiwis will now look to bounce back when they take on the hosts in the second T20I at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, November 3.

Both teams have played 19 T20 internationals against each other with the Asians leading the head-to-head 11-8. In the case of the four matches played at Dubai, the hosts have emerged victorious on three occasions.

In their previous meeting at this venue in December 2014, after electing to field first, the hosts restricted the tourists to 144/8 but were later bowled out for 127 to concede a 17-run win.

Pakistan

The consistency that Pakistan have shown in the shortest format of the game has been incredible. The fact that they have lost just four out of 31 T20I matches that they have played since the World T20 2016 tells the whole story.

Batting

Babar Azam hit two half-centuries in the previous series against the Aussies. However, he failed to replicate the same against the Kiwis and will be eager to rectify that in the second game. Mohammad Hafeez looked promising last time around with a 36-ball 45 and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who scored 34, also seems to have found his lost form. Both these batsmen will once again bear the responsibility to hold the innings together if the top order fails.

Bowling

Hasan Ali was the pick of the lot in the first T20I, snaring three wickets at crucial moments to keep his side in the hunt. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan picked one wicket each. Pakistan will need these two to provide some early breakthroughs in the next game.

Expected Playing XI

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik.

New Zealand

Ross Taylor ignited hope in the New Zealand dugout

New Zealand did well to give Pakistan a run for their money in the opening game. However, they would not have been too pleased with the result as they threw away an opportunity to go 1-0 up in the series.

Batting

Colin Munro smacked 58 runs off 42 balls and will be expected to take them off to a flyer once again. Ross Taylor's unbeaten 26-ball 42 kept the Kiwis in the hunt till the final ball as he continued to play his innings despite wickets falling at the other end. The skipper will need him to replicate his performance in the next fixture as well.

Bowling

Adam Milne was the pick of the lot with two wickets, including the prized scalp of Babar Azam. He along with Ish Sodhi, Grandhomme and Ajaz Patel will be expected to get wickets at regular intervals. The Kiwis will also bank on Tim Southee, who has been their best bowler in this format.

Expected Playing XI

Kane Williamson (C), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Corey Anderson, Tim Seifert, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro.