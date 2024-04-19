Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, April 20. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi will be hosting this encounter.

The series got off to a damp start. The opening game of the five-match series was to be played on Thursday but the rain played spoilsport. Dark clouds greeted both sides.

After a short delay, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. Just before the action, the rain returned and it was a longer delay. The game was reduced to five-overs-per-side.

Shaheen Afridi removed debutant Tim Robinson on a duck as the Kiwis were 2/1 in 0.2 overs before the rain arrived and had the final say. The game was abandoned and it was a tame end to the contest.

Both sides will be hoping that the rain stays away on Saturday and they get a full game of 20-overs-per-side. The players from both sides will be coming out all guns blazing to get the lead in the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024

Date & Time: April 20, 2024, 8 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Pakistan and New Zealand have locked horns on 40 occasions in T20I cricket. Pakistan have won 21 of those whereas New Zealand have won 17, with two ending in no-result.

Total matches played: 40

Pakistan won: 21

New Zealand won: 17

NR: 2

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium offers a balanced track. The pacers get a good amount of assistance from the surface while bowling with the new ball. Adapting to the conditions will be the key for the batters while batting at this venue.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There won't be ideal conditions on offer for a game of cricket on Saturday. There is a 60% chance of rain predicted on match-day, with the temperatures expected to range between 16 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are available for selection.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit.

Probable XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Tim Robinson, Dean Foxcroft, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), Josh Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Ben Lister

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan look an experienced unit and know the conditions well. Expect the hosts to come out on top if the weather permits.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

