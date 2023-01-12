Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to lock horns in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series on Friday, January 13. The National Stadium in Karachi will host the contest.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, didn’t make the greatest of starts to their ODI campaign after losing the opening game by six wickets to concede a 1-0 lead to their opponent. However, the Kiwis hit back with a brute and drew level in the three-match series.

On Wednesday, January 11, the visiting team won by 79 runs. After electing to bat first, New Zealand lost the early wicket of Finn Allen, but Devon Conway and Williamson’s 181-run stand for the second wicket brought them back on track in the innings.

Conway scored 101 before Naseem Shah castled him, while Williamson got out to Mohammad Nawaz after scoring 85. Mitchell Santner scored 37, but the Black Caps were bowled out for 261 in 49.5 overs. Nawaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan after he picked up four wickets.

In Pakistan’s run-chase, barring Babar Azam, who scored 79, none of the batters stepped up. Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman got into their 20s, but failed to convert. In the end, the hosts were bowled out for 182 in 43 overs.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: January 13, 2022, Friday, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

Karachi's pitch got worse for batting in the second match of the series. Chasing wasn’t easy in the first game and it got tougher in the second match as well. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams. Furthermore, the spinners are likely to be key wicket-takers.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 22-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the lower side and there is no chance of rain for the time being.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan have been pretty decent in ODIs over the last 12 months or so. They will want to forget what happened on Wednesday and go out all guns blazing in the decider.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the match.

Pakistan vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : Will Babar Azam score a century? Yes No 0 votes