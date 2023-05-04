Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The National Stadium in Karachi will host the fourth game of the ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday. Pakistan have been brilliant in the five-match series so far and have already taken an unassailable lead.

Both sides arrived in Karachi, with Pakistan leading the series 2-0. After being asked to bat first, Pakistan finished their innings on 287/6, thanks to fifties from Imam-ul-Haq (90) and Babar Azam (54) and cameos from their lower-order batters. Matt Henry bowled beautifully for New Zealand, picking up three wickets.

Chasing 288 to keep the series alive, Tom Blundell (65) and Tom Latham (45) batted well but the Kiwis kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Cole McConchie tried hard and remained unbeaten on 64 but it wasn’t enough as they got knocked over for 261 in the last over to lose the game by 26 runs. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up two wickets apiece to help their side defend the total successfully.

New Zealand have been outplayed in the series so far. The hosts have looked a far better side and will be looking to repeat their performance in the fourth ODI on Friday.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 4th ODI, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: May 5, 2023, Friday, 04:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. The pacers are expected to get some lateral movement off the surface, while the batters will have to be patient.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Karachi is expected to hover between 26 and 34 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

With the series already sealed, we can expect them to give their youngsters a chance. Expect Usama Mir and Ihsanullah to feature in the playing XI on Friday.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

New Zealand

Expect them to field the same XI that featured in the last game.

Probable XI

Will Young, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Pakistan have already taken an unassailable lead in the series. They have looked a far better side than New Zealand and will be looking to continue in the same vain. New Zealand will have to fire in unison to grab their first win of the ODI series.

Pakistan have the winning momentum behind them. Expect them to carry it forward.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

