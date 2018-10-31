×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I : Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
10   //    31 Oct 2018, 14:10 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - T20: Game 3
New Zealand v Pakistan - T20: Game 3

After demolishing Australia 3-0, Pakistan will be eyeing 11th consecutive T20I series win against New Zealand. Pakistan seem to be unstoppable at the moment in the T20 format and are the number 1 ranked team.

On the other hand, New Zealand played their last International match way back in March 2018. So it has been seven months since New Zealand haven't played any International match but some of their players were part of various T20 leagues around the globe. 

Match Date : 31st October 2018

Time : 20:00 Local Time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Expected Playing XI


Pakistan 

They shouldn't tinker with the XI that played against Australia in the last match. It is also likely that either Usman Khan or Shaheen Afridi will play.

Expected XI : Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan/Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Waqas Maqsood

New Zealand 

Guptill isn't in the squad because of his injury which could mean that Glenn Philips will open along with Colin Munro. New Zealand might play left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel on this slow Abu Dhabi pitch. 

Expected Playing XI: Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne.

New Zealand Squad: Colin Munro, Glenn Phillips(w), Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Mark Chapman, Corey Anderson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert.

Fantasy Cricket Tips:

The match will be played on a low scoring pitch of Abu Dhabi so try to take more all-rounders and bowlers

Wicket Keeper: Glenn Philips

Based on their current form Glenn Philips will be a better choice for your Wicket Keeper instead of Sarfaraz Ahmed. Philips' presence behind the stumps is quite good and he has performed well in the CPL and the T20 series against Pakistan A.

As far as Sarfaraz Ahmed is concerned, his present T20 form isn't so good. Hence, Philips can fetch you more points than Sarfaraz.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Colin Munro, Shoaib Malik and Ross Taylor.

Babar Azam is ranked at number 1 in ICC T20I and he is having a dream run in the format. His last five T20I scores are 50, 45, 68*, 51 And 97* which makes him a must pick. Kane Williamson is very good T20 batsmen and he was the Orange cap winner in IPL 2018.

He is a good player when it comes to spin so he can give you some useful points on this slow Abu Dhabi pitch. Colin Munro is one of the best T20 batsmen at the moment and has scored three T20I centuries. His performance in the recently concluded Afghanistan Premier League was very poor but he was the leading run scorer in CPL 2018. Ross Taylor and Shoaib Malik are good middle order batsmen and can give you some useful points. So you can pick any four of these batsmen.

All-Rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Colin de Grandhomme and Imad Wasim

Mohammad Hafeez was in a good form with the bat in the T20I series against Australia. He can give you points with both his batting and bowling. Imad Wasim bowled well in his comeback series and he can bat as well which will allow you to gain some useful points with his skills. Colin de Grandhomme is a hard-hitting batsman and a good medium pacer who will give you points for sure so he should be in your fantasy XI.

Bowler : Shadab Khan, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Hasan Ali

We all know how good a T20 player Shadab Khan is. He can easily pick 1-2 wickets and fetch points. He can also bring you more points if he has to bat.

Ish Sodhi is a very good leg spinner and can easily pick some wickets on this slow pitch. So these two leg spinners must be there in your fantasy XI.

Tim Southee and Hasan Ali are very good bowlers. Southee can bring in points with his batting as well while Hasan Ali will be widely dependant on his bowling. So pick wisely between these two players.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Babar Azam Fantasy Cricket Leisure Reading
Abdul Rahman
CONTRIBUTOR
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2018: Relentless Pakistan sets...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st T20I : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
Top 5: Prominent players who started their T20 career...
RELATED STORY
5 worst batting collapses in fourth innings run-chases
RELATED STORY
5 memorable last-ball wins in ICC World T20 history
RELATED STORY
ICC Champions Trophy: 5 memorable encounters in the...
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
Great bowling spells in cricket history!
RELATED STORY
5 overs in cricket that never seemed to end
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
1st T20I | Today, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 02 Nov, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 04:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
1st ODI | Wed, 07 Nov, 12:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 09 Nov, 12:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 11 Nov, 12:00 PM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
1st Test | Fri, 16 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
2nd Test | Sat, 24 Nov, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
3rd Test | Mon, 03 Dec, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
New Zealand
PAK VS NZ preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us