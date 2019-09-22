Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Schedule, live streaming & telecast details

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

Cricket fans in Pakistan would be looking forward to the tour, as International teams have been reluctant to travel to Pakistan since the unfortunate events that unfolded in 2009. Sri Lanka is set to play three-match ODI series and T20I series in Pakistan.

The two teams will first face each other in the ODI series. Both the teams failed to qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup so they would want to make a mark on this series. After the ODI series, they will face each other in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan, who won the World T20 in 2009, have struggled in the recent editions of the tournament. So this will an opportunity for the Men in Green to prepare for the 2020 World T20.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankan team is still trying to recover from the retirements of some world-class players over the past few years. A win in the T20I series in Pakistan can serve as a huge confidence booster for the Island nation who won the World T20 in 2014.

Cricket fans all around the world would be looking forward to this encounter between the two Asian giants. Here is everything you need to know about Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, including when and where to watch all the matches.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Schedule

ODI Series

1st ODI: September 27, 15:30 IST, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd ODI: September 29, 15:30 IST, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd ODI: October 03, 15:30 IST, National Stadium, Karachi

T20I Series

1st T20I: October 05, 19:00 IST, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2nd T20I: October 07, 19:00 IST, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3rd T20I: October 09, 19:00 IST, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

When and Where to Watch

India & Subcontinent: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network), CBN

USA: Willow TV, Hotstar

Malaysia: Astro Cricket HD

MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), BTV, Maasranga TV

Live Streaming

SonyLIV, Sky Go, Now TV