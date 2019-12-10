×
Advertisement

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019: Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI for the first Test

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
10 Dec 2019, 22:10 IST

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead Sri Lanka
For the first time in ten years, Pakistan will host a Test match as they gear up to battle Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 2-Test series. The Islanders have named a full strength squad for this tour as the matches will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Sri Lanka had had a mixed start to their ICC World Test Championship campaign as they had secured 60 points from their first series but also lost a Test against the Kiwis. On the other hand, Pakistan have zero points to their name on the standings.

The visitors will look to spoil Pakistan's homecoming and here's how they may line up for the first Test match.

Sri Lankan spinners can emerge as match-winners
The duo of Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne will shoulder the opening responsibilities while Kusal Mendis will bat at the number three position.

The experienced all-rounder Angelo Mathews will have the onus of scoring the runs in the middle order. Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella will form the team's core. Both Perera and Dickwella can keep wickets for Sri Lanka but the latter will don the gloves for the Islanders.

Dilruwan Perera and Lasith Embuldeniya should try to take the most advantage of the pitch conditions whereas the duo of Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara will spearhead the Sri Lankan fast bowling attack in Suranga Lakmal's absence. As the Pakistani pitches are typical sub-continental ones, Sri Lanka will prefer to have two spinners in the team instead of going with three pace bowlers.


Dilruwan Perera will be the player to watch out for
Sri Lanka's predicted playing XI for the first Test match:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Dimuth Karunaratne Dilruwan Perera
