Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday, October 10. The day-night fixture will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, where Pakistan recorded a win against the Netherlands last Friday.

The Men in Green are currently third in the 2023 World Cup points table with two points from one match. They defeated the Netherlands by 81 runs in their first match, and the Pakistan fans will expect them to continue their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka is coming off morale-shattering defeats in their last two ODIs. India bowled them out for 50 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 Final, and then, South Africa smacked 428 runs against the island nation in their 2023 World Cup opener.

Sri Lanka has never defeated Pakistan in the 50-over tournament's history as well. Hence, all odds are stacked against Dasun Shanaka's team. Before the game begins, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather, and prediction for the World Cup match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 8, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 10, 2023, Tuesday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch in Hyderabad has been batting-friendly so far in the World Cup. The team batting first has scored more than 300 runs in both matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Even in the warm-up matches, the teams scored big at this venue. Fans should expect another high-scoring match.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy during the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Hyderabad. The chances of rainfall during the match are close to 0%. Humidity will be close to 60%, whereas the temperature is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Pakistan

Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka

Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananajaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanaka, and Maheesh Theekshana.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Sri Lanka has never defeated Pakistan in a World Cup match, but the islanders defeated the Men in Green in the Asia Cup 2023 last month. If the spinners receive any help from the surface, Sri Lanka will have the upper hand in this contest.

On paper, Sri Lanka's spin attack will be stronger than Pakistan if Maheesh Theekshana returns. The battle of Pakistan batters and Sri Lankan spinners will decide the winner. It should be a close game, with Pakistan prevailing.

Prediction: Pakistan to win against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).