Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jan 16, 2025 23:02 IST
The Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series will begin on January 17 in Multan. It is a two-match Test series and will help both teams prep up for the upcoming World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Neither Pakistan nor West Indies could qualify for the ICC World Test Championship 2025 Final. Pakistan hold the eighth position in the standings with 24.31% points from 12 matches, whereas West Indies are ninth with 24.24% points from 11 games.

The loser of the upcoming Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series will take the wooden spoon home from the ongoing WTC cycle. Before the series begins, here's a glance at some important things to know about the two matches.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series full schedule

The Test series will be played from January 17 to 29. Multan is the venue for both games, and both the matches will start at 10am IST. Here is the full schedule:

1st Test - January 17 to 21, Multan - 10am IST.

2nd Test - January 25 to 29, Multan - 10am IST.

PAK vs WI 2025 Test series full squads

Pakistan Test squad

Shan Masood (c), Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Hurraira, Kashif Ali, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali and Imam-ul-Haq.

West Indies Test squad

Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Jomel Warrican, Tevin Imlach, Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie and Amir Jangoo.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series match timings

Both Test matches are red-ball games and will be played in the day. The start time for the day's play is 9.30am Local Time (4.30am GMT). In IST, the action will get underway at 10am.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series live streaming details

India: FanCode.

Pakistan: A Sports HD, Ten Sports, Tamasha, Myco and Tapmad.

MENA and Southeast Asia: Cricbuzz.

North America: Willow.

Bangladesh: T Sports.

UK: Ary Digital.

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport.

