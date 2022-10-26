Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 24

Match 24 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan take on Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium in a Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Pakistan didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022. They suffered a four-wicket loss against India in their opening game in a nail-biting contest. It went down to the wire and Pakistan failed to hold their nerves in the end.

After electing to bat first, Pakistan posted 159 on the board, thanks to fifties from Shan Masood (52*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51). The bowlers bowled brilliantly up front while defending the total and reduced India to 31/4 but failed to step up as the Indian side chased down the total on the last ball of the match. Babar Azam’s men will now have to be on their toes to bounce back.

Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12 stage of the competition after topping Group B. In their first game of the Super 12s, they faced South Africa at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Due to rain, the game was abandoned, with the two sides sharing a point each.

The game was reduced to nine overs per side. Zimbabwe batted first and only managed to score 79 at the end of their innings, thanks to a cameo of 35* off 18 balls from Wesley Madhevere. The bowlers struggled as the Proteas raced to 51 in three overs.

Rain arrived and no further play was possible as the game was called off. Zimbabwe will feel very lucky on grabbing a point and will be eyeing their first win of the Super 12s on Thursday.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, Match 24, Super 12 Group 2, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 27 2022, Thursday, 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium assists the pacers. The ball zips off the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting on this surface. They will have to adjust to the extra bounce that is on offer at this venue.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket on Thursday, with the temperature expected to range between 11 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Pakistan

Pakistan lost their opening fixture against India but are expected to back the same XI that featured against India.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe

Expect Zimbabwe to play the same XI that played against South Africa unless there is any injury to any of the players.

Probable XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Babar Azam to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes