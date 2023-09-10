Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan Women and South Africa Women are all set to face off in the second game of their ongoing five-match ODI series. The National Stadium in Karachi will be hosting this clash on Monday, September 11.

South Africa Women made a thunderous start to the series by winning the opening game by a mammoth margin of 127 runs. After losing the T20I series 0-3, the visitors staged a brilliant comeback to gain some momentum.

Skipper Sune Luus and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp both scored hundreds and helped South Africa post a challenging target of 293 for the opposition to chase down. Kapp and Luus shared a partnership of 183 runs for the fourth wicket after their team lost three wickets with only 64 runs on the board in 9.1 overs.

Later, South Africa bowled their opposition out for 165 in 36.5 overs. Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba picked up three wickets apiece.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 2nd ODI, South Africa tour of Pakistan 2023

Date and Time: September 11, 2023, 04:00 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium in Karachi

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Pitch Report

The pitch in Karachi was a decent one for the batters in the opening match of the series and should continue to be the same in the second ODI. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant as there is no chance of rain for the time being in Karachi. Temperatures will be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umme Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Match Prediction

South Africa looked in dominating form in the first match of the series and should be able to win the second game as well.

Prediction: South Africa Women to win.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

