Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The National Stadium in Karachi is all set to be the venue for the upcoming three-match ODI series featuring Pakistan Women and South Africa Women, taking place from September 8th to September 14th, 2023.

South Africa Women faced a crushing defeat at the hands of the hosts, Pakistan Women, in the previous T20I series held in early September. Pakistan Women secured a 3-0 whitewash victory and demonstrated their dominance at the same venue where the upcoming ODI series is scheduled.

Laura Wolvaardt from South Africa emerged as the highest run-scorer in the T20I series, while Pakistan's Nashra Sandhu led the wicket-taking charts. Pakistan Women's Sidra Ameen was the top scorer for her team, while South Africa Women's Nonkululeko Mlaba was their leading wicket-taker.

In the upcoming series, Laura Wolvaardt and Nida Dar will once again captain their respective teams.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head in ODI:

In the dynamic world of Women's One Day International (ODI) cricket, Pakistan Women have faced off against South Africa Women a total of 25 times. However, Pakistan Women have struggled to establish dominance in this rivalry, managing to secure victory in only four of these encounters, while enduring defeat in 19 matches. Recent history has seen South Africa Women assert their dominance, winning four out of the last five encounters, with one ending in a draw.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, September 8

1st ODI - Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, - 04:00 PM

Monday, September 11

2nd ODI - Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, - 04:00 PM

Thursday, September 14

3rd ODI - Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, - 04:00 PM

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Fancode App & Website

Live Telecast: N/A

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Pakistan Women

Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke De Ridder (wk), Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker