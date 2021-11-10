Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second game of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on November 11. With the West Indies Women leading the series, the hosts need to win the second ODI to keep their chances alive.

It was a solid performance from the West Indies Women in the first game as they beat Pakistan Women convincingly to take an early lead in the series.

After being asked to bat first, Deandra Dottin who is making a comeback in the side after an injury, smashed a century while opening the batting. She was well-supported by Hayley Matthews, who scored a fifty, helping her side post 253 on the board at the expense of eight wickets. Left-arm spinner Anam Amin picked up a fifer for the hosts.

It was a daunting task for the hosts to chase 253 and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Iram Javed and Aliya Riaz tried their level best in the middle overs but West Indies bowlers bowled well as they restricted the Pakistan Women to 208, winning the game by 45 runs.

Pakistan lost nine wickets in the chase and need to put in a much-improved performance in the upcoming game to keep the series alive. West Indies Women have the winning momentum behind them and will look to carry it forward.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Details

Match: Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI, West Women tour of Pakistan, 2021

Date and Time: November 11th 2021, Thursday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely once set. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses and spinners from both sides will play a major role.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Probable XIs

Pakistan Women

Anam Amin was brilliant with the ball, picking up a fifer and helping her side restrict the West Windies Women to 253. Aliya Riaz (46) and Iram Javed (40) were good but there weren’t any healthy contributions from the other batters as they failed to chase down the total in the first game.

Probable XI

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (c & wk), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin,

West Indies Women

Dashing all-rounder Deandra Dottin led the charge with the bat, scoring a century at the top of the order. Hayley Matthews (57) supported her nicely coming in to bat at 5. Matthews picked up three wickets and Shakera Selman chipped in with two scalps as they defended the total successfully.

Probable XI

Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kyshona Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Kycia Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Prediction

After an early lead in the series, West Indies Women will be riding with confidence whereas Pakistan Women need to fire in unison to keep the series alive. Both sides will come out all guns blazing on Thursday.

West Indies look a balanced unit and are expected to seal the series on Thursday with a game to go.

Prediction: West Indies Women to win this encounter.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket’s Youtube Channel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

