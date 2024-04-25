Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Pakistan Women will host West Indies Women in a five-match T20I series. The series is scheduled to start on Friday, April 26. The last match of the series will be played on Friday, May 3. All the five matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Hayley Matthews will lead the West Indies team in the series, while Nida Dar has been appointed the side's captain. Both teams also played a three-match ODI series, in which West Indies won all three matches.

Former Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday. She will not be a part of this series.

West Indies are ranked sixth in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings with 235 rating points. Pakistan are in eighth position with 221 rating points.

Pakistan last played a T20I match against New Zealand in December last year. They won the three-match series by 2-1 margin. West Indies faced Australia in their last T20I series in October last year. They lost the series by 2-1 margin.

This will be the first five-match T20I series between the two teams. Also, it will be the second time West Indies will play a T20I series in Pakistan. West Indies won the three-match series by 2-1 margin.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head to Head in T20I

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women have played a total of 17 T20I matches so far. Pakistan have won just three out of these 17 matches. They last won a T20I match against the West Indies in 2020.

Matches Played: 17

Pakistan Women: 3

West Indies Women: 14

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Friday, April 26

Match 1 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 8:00 PM

Sunday, April 28

Match 2 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 8:00 PM

Tuesday, April 30

Match 3 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 8:00 PM

Thursday, May 2

Match 4 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 8:00 PM

Friday, May 3

Match 5 - Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women, 8:00 PM

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Live Telecast: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Pakistan Women

Ayesha Zafar, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar (c), Gull Feroza (wk), Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani

West Indies Women

Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback