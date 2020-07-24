Pakistan won’t run after BCCI for bilateral series: PCB chairman Ehsan Mani

It’s been more than seven years since India and Pakistan last faced off in a bilateral series and the situation is unlikely to change anytime soon. The last series between the two neighbours was back in January 2013 and featured 2 T20Is and 3 ODIs, while the last Test series was back in 2007-08.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani once again reiterated that his country is ready to play India but will not run after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for that to happen.

“I have taken the view, and I have let it be known to the BCCI, that we are always there to play, but we are not going to be running after them. It is their call when they are ready to play, we will be willing to play," Ehsan Mani said during a discussion with cricket authors Peter Oborne and Richard Heller in a podcast.

India and Pakistan have faced off in global and continental competitions

The Indian cricket team has faced Pakistan during various ICC events and Asia Cup tournaments over the last few years. In the last game between the two sides, Virat Kohli’s Indian side defeated Sarfraz Ahmed-led Pakistan by 89 runs at the 2019 World Cup in Old Trafford, Manchester.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani's comments come weeks after he had said India-Pakistan bilateral cricket is good for the global health of the sport.

Mani though said Pakistan do not keep in mind the possibility of bilateral series against India when planning future tours.

"It's a great pity. When India and Pakistan play, there is no other cricket match in the world that is followed as closely or as passionately. I have been told anywhere between 200 and 250 million people watch when India and Pakistan play in the ICC events. Clearly, the public wants it but the politicians in some countries don't,” Ehsan Mani said.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis had recently urged the two cricket boards to work towards resumption of bilateral cricket, saying fans from both the countries will be in favour of such a move.

"If you go and ask people of both the countries on whether Pakistan and India should play each other, everyone, around 95% of them will agree, that cricket between these two should be played," Waqar Younis had said during a chat show QT20 for GloFans.

"Be it 'Imran-Kapil Series' or 'Independence Series' or whatever name we give to it, I think that it would be the biggest hit of the world," the former Pakistan paceman added.