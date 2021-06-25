Pakistan World Test Championship 2021-23 Schedule: Complete series list and details

Pakistan failed to secure a place in the top 5 of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. Babar Azam's men recorded four wins in 12 matches and ended the competition in the sixth place with 43.3% points.

The Pakistan cricket team will look forward to improving on its performance in the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. Many Pakistan fans feel the 2021-23 WTC cycle is the best chance for their team to qualify for the final because their overseas tours are against lower-ranked teams.

Here's a look at the Pakistan cricket team's complete list of series for the 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle.

Pakistan ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Series Details

Pakistan tour of West Indies, 2021

Pakistan will open their World Test Championship campaign in August 2021 against the West Indies cricket team. Initially, the series was supposed to have three Tests, but both boards agreed to have only a two-Test series.

August 12-16: West Indies vs Pakistan, First Test, Jamaica

August 20-24: West Indies vs Pakistan, Second Test, Jamaica

Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2021

After the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will visit Bangladesh to play a two-Test series against the home team. The series is likely to take place in November 2021.

Australia tour of Pakistan, 2022

The Australian cricket team will play an away Test series against Pakistan in the first quarter of 2022. The series will comprise three Tests, with either Pakistan or the United Arab Emirates playing host to the fixtures.

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Babar Azam's men will play their final away series under the new WTC cycle against Sri Lanka in July and August 2022. Like the series against Bangladesh and West Indies, the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series will also consist of two matches.

New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2022

World Test champions New Zealand will play two Tests against Pakistan in November 2022.

England tour of Pakistan, 2022

Soon after, the England cricket team will travel to Asia to compete in a three-Test series against Pakistan. If Babar Azam's men perform well in the home series against England, New Zealand and Australia, they will be the favorites to qualify for the summit clash.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee