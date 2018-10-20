Pakistani batsmen show brittle nerves against Australia as 3 star players lost their wicket in the nervous 90s

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 44 // 20 Oct 2018, 15:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan defeated Australia in the second test to win the series

The Pakistani test team proved their dominance in the U.A.E once again after they defeated the Aussies 1-0 in the two-match series. After Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine inspired the visitors to a thrilling draw in the first Test, the home side bounced back to seal the series. However, there were some disappointing moments for the victorious side with the major ones being Azhar Ali's bizarre dismissal and three star batsmen losing wickets in their 90s.

Here are the 3 batsmen who got dismissed in the nervous 90s-

#1 Fakhar Zaman

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Two

After winning the toss, Pakistan opted to bat first with Fakhar Zaman and Hafeez opening the innings. After losing Hafeez at just four runs, Fakhar took charge of the innings. Taking his own time, Fakhar kept the scoreboard ticking with patience.

But, he lost his calm in his nervous 90s as he was caught leg before wicket to Australian spinner Labuschagne. He left the field after scoring 94 from 198 balls at the strike rate of 47.47.

#2 Sarfaraz Ahmed

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Three

Pakistan’s skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed fell victim to the same situation. After losing Zaman, the captain took the innings further at a faster rate than Zaman. Sarfaraz added 94 runs to the team’s total. The Pakistani captain too crumbled under pressure of the 100 and lost his wicket to spinner Labuschagne.

#3 Babar Azam

Pakistan v Australia: 2nd Test - Day Three

After Australia’s 1st innings, Pakistan had a lead of 137 runs. Once again, a batsman took the charge of leading the team’s batting and fell in the 90s. This time, Babar Azam became the victim of nervous 90s. Azam was batting brilliantly with Sarfraz as the duo destroyed the Australian attack. Babar lost his patience in the end as he lost his wicket to Mitchell Marsh. The young batsman missed his maiden test century by just 1 run.

Nevertheless, the individual records do not matter when the team wins as Sarfraz Ahmed’s men won the series 1-0 but the batsmen need to work on their patience levels to play big innings for Pakistan.