Pandya sets comeback date, Shami violates BCCI order and more - Cricket News Today, 21st November 2018

Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya

The 21st of November marked the start of India's eagerly anticipated 2018/19 tour of Australia. However, it was a rather disappointing beginning for the Men in Blue as they went down by four runs in the first T20I at the Gabba.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami could land himself in trouble after exceeding BCCI's dictated quota of overs in a Ranji Trophy match. All-rounder Hardik Pandya has identified an upcoming series for his comeback plans.

Here are all of today's important news from the cricket world.

#5 India go down fighting in opening T20I against Australia

Shikhar Dhawan's valiant 76 was not enough to clinch the game for India

India began their tour of Australia with a narrow defeat in the first T20I at the Gabba. In a match interrupted by rain, the Men in Blue fell agonisingly short of their target by a mere four runs.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, India began promisingly through Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. However, the Australian batsmen ruthlessly targeted the inexperience of Khaleel Ahmed and left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

Chasing a D/L revised target of 174 from 17 overs, Shikhar Dhawan got India off to a powerful start. However, the other top-order batsmen flattered to deceive against a wily bowling attack. Despite Dinesh Karthik's pulsating cameo towards the end, the Aussies held their nerve to seal a close victory.

